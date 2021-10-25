CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Warning For South Coast

SFGate
 8 days ago

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning early Monday for the southern coastal areas of Monterey County. The warning was issued shortly after 1 a.m. and is in...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Bay Area county officially lifts indoor mask mandate

As a result of Marin County's COVID-19 vaccination rate rising, the Marin County Public Health lifted its indoor mask mandate for the county at noon on Monday. Marin County met the Bay Area-wide criteria for easing mask mandates, which means over 80 percent of Marin residents are vaccinated, hospitalization rates remain low and the county remained in Centers for Disease Control's "yellow tier" for COVID-19 rates for the past 21 days.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 13:47:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until 5 PM SST * At 147 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall developing over American Samoa. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 147 AOAULI ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 1 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE 5 PM SST * I LE 147 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Amerika Samoa. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for dry conditions and mostly sunny skies Tuesday, with daytime highs slightly warmer than Monday ranging from the low 60s along the coast to the mid 60s around the bay and reaching the low 70s in the inland valleys of the East Bay. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-030300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

Sixty-five homeless people will soon have warm, temporary shelter from winter rain and cold thanks to a new, tiny home village in Oakland, city officials said Monday. Lakeview Village at Second Avenue and East 12th Street will begin housing people early this month and a waiting list has already developed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

