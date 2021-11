After much anticipation, Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel by Dubai Holding, recently celebrated its first visitors. The inaugural rotation took place at 2 pm on Friday for eager guests who had pre-booked to experience a 38-minute rotation in the state-of-the-art cabins. The first rotation also included the lucky winners of the Ain Dubai treasure hunt around Bluewaters competition held earlier this month. After the sunset, the captivating wheel lit up the sky with a mesmerizing light, drone and fireworks show as the world watched the momentous occasion.

