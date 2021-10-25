CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

After Baker Hughes kicked off its tech conversion, COVID kicked it into high gear

By Paul Takahashi, Staff writer, Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, Baker Hughes launched its transformation from an oilfield services company to an energy technology company. After General Electric began selling its stake in the Houston company, Baker Hughes unveiled a new brand, ticker symbol and corporate logo: two green arrows merged into a mobius strip representing forward momentum...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Industry
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
City
Paris, TX
SmartAsset

You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why

The eyes of the world are on Glasgow, Scotland, where nearly every nation on Earth is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. While the COVID-19 pandemic postponed last year’s COP26 summit, this year’s conference marks a pivotal moment … Continue reading → The post You Need These 3 Investments in Your Portfolio: The UN Climate Summit Shows Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Tech#Energy Technologies#General Electric#Texas Inc
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Entrepreneur

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Turkey Subsidiary Expands Partnership with MySize

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success. The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s. MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app. The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy