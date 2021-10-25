CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

FELLOWS: Social media can impact mental health

By Olivia Fellows
bigrapidsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout most of September and the beginning of October, I’ve been glued to the TV for a number of reasons. Our government is going nuts; people are still dying in droves from COVID-19; no one can agree on anything; and Facebook is getting trashed again. If we needed scares...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Family Relationship Trauma in Childhood May Potentially Impact Someone’s Mental Health

The heartbreaking lessons I've learned from working in an adult psychiatric hospital. When I was 23 and freshly out of college, I wanted to get hands-on experience working at a psychiatric hospital. I was curious about other career paths in the mental health field, such as nursing or counseling. I figured that getting real experience was the best way to see if this was the field for me.
PWMania

Chelsea Green Vents About The Negative Impact of Social Media

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green talked about how she handles the negativity on social media compared to Matt Cardona:. “I already know Matt is going to say he doesn’t care. And I get that. I never thought I was sensitive. But in this weird world, yes, you do have to think for just a split second ‘is this going to ruin my entire career?’ Because we’ve seen that. In 2020 we saw. People lost not only their jobs, they lost their partner, they lost their homes, they lost any opportunity to be in the entertainment industry. And that’s real. That’s not just fake f*****g Twitter world. That’s real life. Perception is reality on Twitter, so you have to be social careful. Do what you want to do, but I feel you just have to give it that extra thought in 2021. ‘Will this ruin my whole f*****g life?’
CELEBRITIES
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Department Of Health Silences Social Media Comments

Social Media can twist and turn anything and make it controversial. This is what has happened with the North Dakota Department Of Health, so much so, that according to KFYRTV "... announced Monday (yesterday) that it will turn off comments and replies on posts on its four primary social media accounts. This action is being taken to curtail the spread of misinformation being attached to the agency’s posts via comments and replies,”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fellows#Cold Turkey#National News
cuindependent.com

Online classes still have impacts on mental health, some students say

Heading into week nine of the fall semester, students have been taking midterms, writing papers, and trying to stay healthy throughout. With the majority of classes on campus this semester, unlike the past three terms, some students are feeling the stress of in-person classes in different ways than years prior.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wbrc.com

ACRU provides free mental health counseling for people impacted by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama COVID Response Unit (ACRU) is offering free mental health counseling services for people across Alabama. The program is funded by a grant from the Alabama Department of Mental Health. " Though the case count is declining, Alabama’s pandemic death toll exceeds 13,000 and COVID-19...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
psychreg.org

How Social Interaction Affects University Students’ Mental Health

Going to university can be an exciting time for students. It’s a chance to explore their career interests and make new friends. Yet, getting involved in the social scene can be more challenging for some students. Many people wonder how social interaction affects university students’ mental health. Here’s some insight into that question.
MENTAL HEALTH
ntdaily.com

Learning to say no can improve your mental health

For as long as I can remember, I have always taken free handouts from people. It doesn’t matter if I were even remotely interested in what they were giving me. If I didn’t take the flyer or sign up for the service they were offering, I felt I was letting them down.
MENTAL HEALTH
Recorder

School officials: Pandemic has lingering impact on students’ mental health

Despite the return to in-person learning this school year, education and health professionals say students are still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think the hope was this school year would be ‘normal,’ and it’s not,” said Greenfield School Department Superintendent Christine DeBarge. “We’re dealing with the outcome of all of the things that students and staff experienced the last year and a half — illness itself, fear of illness, the trauma of having everything closed, potential death in immediate or extended families. … Just because school opened doesn’t mean all of those feelings just evaporated.”
GREENFIELD, MA
Psych Centra

Can GABA Supplements Help Your Mental Health?

If you live with anxiety or insomnia, a supplement like GABA may be more appealing than a prescription drug. But it may be a good idea to learn more about it first. The chemicals your body produces do some amazing things. In addition to keeping your internal systems functioning, they can play a role in your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Cyclothymia: Matt Edmonson reveals impact of mental health disorder

Matt Edmonson has shared details of the impact mental health condition, cyclothymia, has on his life. Symptoms of cyclothymia include periods of feeling low followed by periods of extreme happiness and excitement. It's similar to bipolar but the extremes of highs and lows are a lot milder. "The 'up' times...
MENTAL HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW Medical Report: The psychological impact of social media

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The role of social media and its impact on health is being studied more closely than ever. Social scientists and medical researchers are looking at the impact on both individuals and overall society. Much of the information being gained is not very different than the past, when TV, movies and video games were studied.
VIDEO GAMES
spring.org.uk

The Most Noticeable Sign Of A Narcissist

People’s narcissism reduces with age, the research found. One of the most telling signs of a narcissist is that they are not open to criticism. Narcissists tend to react very badly to criticism, becoming aggressive and lashing out. However, new research shows that, with age, people’s narcissism tends to decrease.
MENTAL HEALTH
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB expert: How parents can help teens navigate social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How can families help children and teens navigate the ever-changing landscape of social media — especially when many of today’s parents and caregivers did not grow up with these technologies as central to their daily lives?. Sourav Sengupta, MD, a University at Buffalo expert in child and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Chronicle of Higher Education

You Can Ask for Mental-Health Help, but Can You Find Any?

In a recent town hall, President Biden talked about the mental-health crisis we are experiencing in the wake of the pandemic: “If you have a broken spirit, it’s no different than a broken arm. You shouldn’t be ashamed of it. You should seek the help. There’s a lot of people who can help.”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy