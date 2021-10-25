CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I like making people scared’: Former child actor’s museum showcases Hollywood’s horror, sci-fi

By ROGER VINCENT
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood's next attraction meant to lure millions of annual visitors is a feast of movie monsters and science fiction villains gathered by a former child actor turned director whose collecting hobby escalated to blockbuster proportions. Rich Correll, who made his bones as a regular on legendary...

www.kansascity.com

