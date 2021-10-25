CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Up and Down the River: A word for today

By Cathy Johnson
bigrapidsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the most important word in the English language? Now there’s a loaded question if there ever was one. We could converse and/or debate about it for weeks, if not months. But seriously, what is the most important word in the English language? Maybe I should have asked for...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Bridges up, bridges down

“What ‘multiculturalism’ boils down to is that you can praise any culture in the world except Western culture — and you cannot blame any culture in the world except Western culture.” — Thomas Sowell. Social Scientist Jonathan Haidt often talks about two categories that societies fall into on matters of...
POCATELLO, ID
Essence

Remembering Tituba, The Enslaved Woman At The Center Of The Salem Witch Trials

Women with lime green pigmentation, pointed hats and elongated, pimpled noses are one of the primary emblems of Halloween. They’re the ones plastered on the walls of elementary schools during the fall and who people aspire to look like when piecing together their costumes. When considering them through a more historical lens, we are commonly introduced to witches through the Salem witch trials — the infamous prosecutions of over 100 people following the exhibition of strange and unusual behavior in a Puritan town. In our learnings about one of the country’s first literal witch hunt, one person stands out; Tituba, an enslaved woman who was one of the first women to be accused of witchcraft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy