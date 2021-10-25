Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSenate Bill 687, Create school choice tax credit and K-12 scholarships program: Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate. To create a K-12 “student opportunity scholarship program” that would allow individuals and companies to get a tax credit for contributing to a nonprofit “scholarship organization” that would provide grants to lower...

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have passed bills likely destined for a veto that would set up a system Democrats liken to school vouchers. The bills would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarships funded by taxpayers who would get tax credits for their donations.
