Warming up today with some afternoon sun

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers to start the week followed by a fall-like cool down. Most of us will wake up to showers and mild temperatures for your Monday morning. The main chance for rain is between 5 a.m. and noon, mainly east of I-95. The...

www.wbtw.com

KRQE News 13

Quiet Monday, but next storm arrives Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another great day with cool morning temperatures, but afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will stay mostly light, from the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, with some high clouds making waves over the state. The next storm system will cross the Rockies Tuesday, bringing in a cold front and some moisture. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the high terrain of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Tuesday. Light snow will come down in the San Juan Mountains, with less than 3″ of accumulation. On Wednesday, rain and snow will be possible in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and far eastern New Mexico. Accumulation will be limited and light.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and cloudy start will turn into a pleasant afternoon with some sun

As of 7:30 AM it was chilly and cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 40’s. There was a light and variable wind. A stationary frontal boundary draped across the Big Country this morning will slowly move to the north during the afternoon. The front should stall out somewhere across the northern Big Country this afternoon. As a result, temperatures across the area will vary widely. It will be a partly sunny and mild day. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 70’s, however areas in the northern Big Country will be a few degrees cooler. Temperatures may not get out of the 60’s in our far northern counties. There will be a light and variable wind.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CHICAGO, IL
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Morning Clouds And Afternoon Sun Tuesday

Light to moderate rain showers continue over northern California this evening, and the chance of showers will remain in place through tomorrow morning. We can expect fewer clouds tomorrow with more rainy weather ahead. A disturbance continues to push over northern California on this first day of November, bringing more welcome rain which isn't too heavy for anyone. Tonight will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight with rain showers and mild lows. We'll have fewer showers by morning. Lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the foothills and valley. Tuesday will begin gray with a few showers, followed by afternoon sunbreaks. Highs will range from the lower 50s to the upper 60s.
wbtw.com

Sunny and warm today, big cool down for the rest of the week

Sunshine will be back again today, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear and it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through today. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s.
wbtw.com

Cooling down mid week

Sunshine will be back again tomorrow, but it will not last much longer. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cool with low temperatures falling into the 40s to near 50. Another sunny day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. It will come through dry, but clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The cloudy, cool weather will continue Thursday with light rain or drizzle possible. A storm system will move by offshore on Friday, keeping it cloudy and cool, and keeping the rain chance around. High pressure will build in for the weekend. Sunshine will return on Saturday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 60s. It will be sunny on Sunday, and it will start to warm up, with some spots near 70.
Q2 News

Chilly Today; Warm Up On The Way!

Another chilly day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we have seen so far with temperatures in the teens and 20s. A warm up will occur through the rest of the week. Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 40s to low 50s.
