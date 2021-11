Glasgow is to be honoured for its role in hosting the Cop26 global climate summit with an Antarctic glacier named after the Scottish city. More than 100 world leaders and thousands of delegates to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties are descending on Glasgow, from this weekend until 12 November.At the request of University of Leeds scientists, a body of dense ice in the Getz basin in the west of the White Continent is to be named the Glasgow Glacier.It is one of nine areas to be named after locations of major climate treaties, conferences and reports.“By...

