Nium Launches First Global Platform For Crypto-as-a-Service And Extends its Banking-as-a-Service Solution To The U.S.

Cover picture for the articleNium's Crypto-as-a-Service platform launches at a time when crypto has emerged as one of the most popular investment asset classes. Total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies totals US$2.19 trillion, making the asset class the world's 8th largest economy by gross domestic product.1 More than US$112 billion in cryptocurrency is traded per...

