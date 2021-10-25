Nium Launches First Global Platform For Crypto-as-a-Service And Extends its Banking-as-a-Service Solution To The U.S.
Nium's Crypto-as-a-Service platform launches at a time when crypto has emerged as one of the most popular investment asset classes. Total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies totals US$2.19 trillion, making the asset class the world's 8th largest economy by gross domestic product.1 More than US$112 billion in cryptocurrency is traded per...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0