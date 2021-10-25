Nium Launches First Global Platform For Crypto-as-a-Service And Extends its Banking-as-a-Service Solution To The U.S.

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success. The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s. MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app. The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In...

BUSINESS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO