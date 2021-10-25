CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu to Sydney: A New way to fly Hawaiian Airlines

By Juergen T Steinmetz
eturbonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Airlines today confirmed it will resume its five-times-weekly service between Australia’s Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), beginning Dec. 13. Hawaiian, which suspended the route in March 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed at the onset of the pandemic, will welcome Australians back...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
MySanAntonio

Routes: United expands SFO service, Hawaiian adds California flights, US sets new entry rules

In this week’s developments, the White House has issued specifics of new international entry requirements that take effect Nov. 8, including some that affect returning Americans. Hawaiian Airlines is scheduling extra flights from the West Coast for the holidays, United and Southwest add California routes, and Alaska expands its Seattle-Ohio schedules. In the east, United unveiled a big expansion of service between Washington, D.C., and the New York area. United will also add flights from the U.S. (including SFO) to London, and a Canadian carrier plans to begin flying to SFO in the spring. Southwest rolls out a corporate version of its Rapid Rewards program, and American changes the rules for how AAdvantage members can achieve elite status next year. Despite the risk of unruly passengers, United plans to resume main cabin sales of hard liquor in November. In airport news, Mineta San Jose opens a kids play space, LAX and United are testing timed reservations for TSA screenings, and Delta creates express PreCheck bag check-in and facial recognition procedures at Atlanta.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
executivetraveller.com

Singapore Airlines A380 returns to Sydney on December 1

Singapore Airlines' flagship Airbus A380 is once again bound for Sydney, with daily flights from December 1 as the airline increases its capacity ahead of Christmas and in readiness for an Australia-Singapore travel bubble. As it happens, Sydney was SQ's first – indeed, the world's first – A380 destination back...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Sydney Airport Slaps Down Cash To Lure Back Airlines

Sydney Airport is joining forces with the New South Wales Government to lure back airlines with cold hard cash. The airport and government are tipping in US$45 million each to incentivize airlines to return with tasty treats like flight subsidies. “18 international airlines have completely stopped flying to Sydney,” says...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Another New US Airline Launches

As much as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the travel industry over the last 20 months or so, new airlines nonetheless are popping up in the U.S. On Sunday, the third regional or budget carrier to launch this year made its debut when Aha! took to the air. Aha! is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
businessobserverfl.com

New airline to debut in Sarasota

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just announced its adding another airline to the skies. The official press conference will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. to release details regarding the new service. Officials will be on-hand to conduct an open Q&A. President and CEO Rick Piccolo says the airline...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
businesstraveller.com

Emirates and Singapore Airlines vie to be first with A380 Sydney restart

Yes I realise that, at time of writing, only eligible travellers can book flights to Sydney, Australia. But two of the world’s finest airlines are vying with one another as to which will be first to restart A380 service to Sydney. Having spent some time today trawling the airlines’ websites,...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Japan Airlines Wants To Launch Flying Taxis By 2025

Could we see flying taxis in the skies around Osaka and Tokyo by the mid-2020s? If today’s announcement of a strategic partnership between Japan Airlines and aircraft lessor Avolon is anything to go by, then yes. JAL will take up to 100 Vertical Aerospace VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft in a move it hopes will spark an ‘air mobility revolution’ in Japan.
INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Airline To Offer Fly and Cruise Package Deals

Although some cruise lines already offer cruises with flights and hotel stays included, it’s not standard practice throughout the industry. It seems that Jetblue looked at this gap in the travel industry and is now offering cruise packages through JetBlue Travel Products. Guests can now book flights, cruises, and hotels,...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Hawaiian Airlines’ Lie Flat Boeing 787 Business Seats – What To Expect

As Hawaiian Airlines inches closer toward taking delivery of its flagship 787s next year, we now know more about the onboard offering. In particular, Hawaiian has gone for a major upgrade at the front of the aircraft in the business class cabin. For an airline that has been historically conservative with its cabins, the choice on the 787 may impress many.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Airlines#Syd#Australians#Hawai I#O Ahu#Covid#Pono
simpleflying.com

Aha! Another US Airline Startup Begins Flying

This weekend saw the latest US-based startup airline take to the skies. Based in Nevada, aha! is a brand that regional carrier ExpressJet has launched for its services from Reno to the US’s West Coast states. The brand will eventually serve eight destinations in California, Oregon, and Washington. Let’s take a closer look at this interesting new carrier.
RENO, NV
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Airlines Adding More Kahului to Los Angeles Flights to Meet Holiday Demand

Hawaiian Airlines today announced it is offering additional nonstop flights between the islands and the US West Coast for the holidays. To meet anticipated holiday demand, the carrier is expanding once-daily service between Honolulu and Seattle and San Francisco, as well as between Kahului, Maui and Los Angeles, with the following additional flights:
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Despite Momentum, Hawaiian Airlines Forecast Signals Slow Recovery

In a sign of the challenge Hawaii tourism companies face recovering from the Covid-19 travel drought, Hawaiian Airlines said Tuesday it expects revenue to be down 32% to 37% during the last three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. The forecast, part of a third quarter...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Hawaiian Airlines Predicts International Recovery In 2022

Hawaiian Airlines is expecting a strong rebound in international traffic next year, which would allow it to fully restore its systemwide capacity and add new aircraft to the fleet. Although traffic recovery on domestic routes between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland stalled due to the delta coronavirus... Subscription Required. Hawaiian...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Sydney
eturbonews.com

Cebu Pacific flying crew now 100% fully vaccinated

CEB celebrates this milestone as scheduled, and in time for the expected increase in passengers in the coming months, following the easing of travel restrictions across the Philippines. The COVID Protect program is part of the Gokongwei Group’s initiative for all its business units. Cebu Pacific’s entire workforce is now...
WORLD
thebrag.com

Airlines unlikely to fly unvaccinated passengers to Australia

On Monday, November 1st, New South Wales and Victoria will reopen their borders for international, quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Australians. Though, as The Guardian report, most international airlines who fly to Australia will likely only accept vaccinated passengers, with some larger carriers capping their allocation of vaccinated passengers at zero.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Royal Caribbean ‘cruise to nowhere’ axed by Hong Kong authorities

The ‘cruise to nowhere’ only allowed fully vaccinated passengers who tested negative for the virus 48 hours prior to the trip. The ship was scheduled to begin a cruise to nowhere journey, restricted to half capacity. One cruise ship’s crew member was suspected to have coronavirus infection after routine testing.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Hawaiian Airlines Grows Mainland Schedules For Holiday Travel

Ahead of the busy holiday season this November and December, Hawaiian Airlines is growing its flight schedules to California and Seattle. Betting that customers will want to visit the islands for a getaway, the airline will focus its extra flying around the peak travel days. As the recovery continues, Hawaii is now welcoming travelers again, and leisure travelers remain an important part of the recovery.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy