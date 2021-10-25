Hummingbird Bioscience to Collaborate with Merck on Clinical Trial of Anti-VISTA Antibody HMBD-002 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Cancer

This study will be conducted at ten centers across China, including its primary trial center at Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center. Composed of a dose-escalation phase and a dose-expansion phase, the study will enroll patients with rrDLBCL and treat these patients with the combination of ATG-008 and ATG-010, with the aim of determining the recommended dose of ATG-008 plus ATG-010 while further assessing the safety and efficacy of the combination regimen.

