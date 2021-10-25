CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hummingbird Bioscience to Collaborate with Merck on Clinical Trial of Anti-VISTA Antibody HMBD-002 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Cancer

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 8 days ago

Under this collaboration, Hummingbird will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of its novel anti-VISTA antibody, HMBD-002, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other cancers with high VISTA expression. HMBD-002 is anticipated to enter...

