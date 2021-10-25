UPDATE 1-European stocks edge higher as commodity, banking shares support

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Markets await big earnings week

* UniCredit falls as MPS sale talks collapse (Adds analysts’ comment, updates prices)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most European stock indexes tiptoed higher on Monday, led by commodity and banking stocks, while investors awaited a flurry of earnings reports with several behemoths set to post results this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1% after Asian peers eked out similar gains.

Mining and energy stocks rose 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively, boosted by oil prices at multi-year highs and a rebound in copper prices as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.

“The market has been worried about the risk of stagflation for the past few weeks. And every time you get to see oil prices going up, that’s when the market starts to worry that stagflation risk is coming back,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

The focus is on a slate of big firms reporting this week, including Facebook, Microsoft, Deutsche Bank , and Lloyds, as well as a European Central Bank meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The STOXX 600 finished at over six-week highs on Friday as Wall Street’s S&P 500 rallied to record highs on optimism about the earnings season despite lingering concerns about supply-chain constraints, labour shortages, and inflation.

“I think companies are going to report decent earnings. The main concern here is a squeeze on margins, which doesn’t necessarily apply to financials but to the broader equity market,” Cicione said.

HSBC Holdings gained 1.1% as concerns about pandemic-related bad loans were replaced by a surprise 74% rise in the British bank’s third-quarter profit and $2 billion buyback announcement.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB jumped 2.2% after reporting third-quarter earnings above estimates, helped by surging steel prices.

Of the 18% of STOXX 600 companies that have reported third-quarter reports so far, 63% topped analysts’ profit estimates, as per Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. About 52% beat estimates in a typical quarter.

UniCredit slipped 1.0% after the Italian government and the bank ended talks over the sale of ailing Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), in a huge setback to attempts by the Rome government to re-privatise MPS.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) slid 2.7%.

Spain’s Sabadell rose 3.6% after it said its board had rejected an offer from Co-operative Bank for its British subsidiary TSB. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)