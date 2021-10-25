Shred-it Annual Data Protection Report Deems Investment in Data and Information Security "No Longer Optional"

The release of its patented, data-backed, crypto valuation, visualization, and monetization software positions the company to dominate. Data Vault Holdings Inc. has announced the launch of its Datavault™ and Information Data Exchange™ (IDE), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution offering data valuation, visualization, and monetization. Through the use of advanced blockchain technology, the proprietary platform is designed for businesses that seek to monetize their data assets. With successful implementations across a number of validated case studies, the fintech visionary stands on the precipice of helping to democratically rewrite the data narrative for its clients and partners. Datavault™ provides its customers with the tools to take back and control their own story, by owning and properly managing data assets that increase profitability and offer value propositions for businesses worldwide.

