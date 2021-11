(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,615-point plateau although it's predicted to find traction on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and on support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO