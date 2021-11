It took a lot longer than it should have, but a long-overdue bill to humanely limit the ways in which dogs can be tethered outside in Texas has finally been signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. We’d like to say it’s just in time for the cold winter weather coming to our state, but thanks to Abbott’s strange reluctance, the bill won’t take effect until Jan. 18. That’s well into the cold weather for many parts of Texas.

PETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO