(WARNING: This Article Contains MAJOR SPOILERS For Halloween Kills!) It's been no secret that Halloween Kills begins right where its predecessor (Halloween 2018) ended. Michael Myers has been trapped in a burning house; Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter and granddaughter are headed to the hospital, and the rest of the town of Haddonfield is only slowly becoming aware of the horror and carnage that the "Boogieman" has brought with him once again. However, the events of Halloween Kills make it clear that this second film still takes place on the same Halloween night in 2018, with a cliffhanger that makes it clear this story is far from over.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO