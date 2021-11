Today, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) announced its upcoming collaboration Science & Symphony with KV 265, a non-profit organization whose mission is to communicate science through art to communities worldwide. KV 265 joins the TSO for a multimedia experience pairing high-definition imagery from NASA and astronomer-photographer Dr. José Francisco Salgado of KV 265 with the sounds of the orchestra. Two performances will take place at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:45AM as part of the TSO’s Young People’s Concert Series and later in the evening at 7:00PM, open to the general public.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO