"Everything to go from prodigy to pro." Today Warner Bros. dropped the second official trailer for "King Richard," the upcoming biopic about the rise of living tennis legends, Venus and Serena Williams and the lengths their parents, namely their father Richard, went in order to foster the remarkable talent of the Williams sisters. Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, and after the film's premieres at both the Telluride and London Film Festivals, there's already early Oscar buzz surrounding his performance as the father-turned-tennis coach who helped bring his athletically brilliant daughters to the professional level.

