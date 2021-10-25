CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Can Bitcoin Cause a Financial Crisis?

By Patrick Miller
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has undoubtedly gained increasing popularity worldwide. That’s because some investors have lost trust in centralized banks. Although Bitcoin’s growth isn’t necessarily problematic, it has enticed corporate institutions to invest in it. That means this virtual currency could evolve into a systematic risk to the conventional financial system. Today,...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Peter Thiel: Bitcoin at $60,000 Means The Economy Is Facing Real Crisis

Bitcoin’s recent price appreciation indicates that the global economy is in a crisis state, said PayPal’s Co-Founder Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel – Co-Founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies – believes the high price of bitcoin indicates that inflation has started shaking the financial network. He opined that investors should not rush to buy BTC when the USD value for a single token is more than $60,000.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Financial Institutions#U S Economy#Bitcoin Code#Fiat#Fed#Treasury#The U S Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

It’s Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
BUSINESS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

The real cause of the driver shortage crisis is an obscure tax law called IR35

The UK’s crippling shortage of HGV drivers has been created by a perfect storm of factors all coming at the same time – and causing an unprecedented supply chain crisis. Some of the reasons are well known. Of course, Brexit and the Covid pandemic have played a major part – exacerbating an unhealthily stretched workforce to leave the supply of drivers unable to meet demand.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy