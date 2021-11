The next round of child tax credit payments is scheduled for November 15. That will be the fifth monthly payment this year. (The IRS will send the final payment on December 15.) However, for some families, the monthly payments aren't needed and, in certain situations, might actually trigger a financial hit down the road (see below). That's why the tax law permits parents who don't want or need the money now to opt-out of the monthly child tax credit payments altogether.

