CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Reasons Why Bitcoin Needs Regulation

By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is becoming a global currency that some people in every country on earth accept. It’s also becoming a virtual currency that people use to complete cross-border transactions. Ideally, Bitcoin is the first decentralized currency in the world. That means it doesn’t have a single central repository location. What’s more, there’s...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

If You Want Bitcoin Exposure, Don’t Use An ETF. Buy Bitcoin.

“What happens if the government makes bitcoin illegal?” is a question you will frequently hear. The underlying assumption — the same one that Prohibitionists made in the early part of the last century — is that usage will decrease, or even stop altogether, if you make something illegal. But this...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Why Stablecoin Regulation Isn’t ‘Urgent’

A new report and recommendations on the regulation of stablecoins issued today by a coalition of U.S. financial authorities is, on the whole, sensible and contains a lot of elements that crypto advocates taking the long view should support. But it strikes a worrying tone of urgency that could lead to a regulatory power grab in the almost-certain absence of clear action by legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Cheddar News

How Bitcoin Became a Mainstream Asset 13 Years After White Paper Release

Guy Hirsch, USA managing director and head of NFT at eToro, joined Cheddar to discuss the evolution of bitcoin into the mainstream 13 years after the white paper from the presumed pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto was published. Hirsch said there were several groundbreaking moments for the cryptocurrency, starting with the financial crisis of 2008, noting that people began seeking a solution to protect wealth, and bitcoin "gave people the confidence that it is an immutable ledger that no one can really hack or interfere with."
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

The reason why Bitcoin market is looking strong despite ‘sluggish summer’

Bitcoin had a volatile run in the last 13 years, with a recent all-time high of $67,000. Going forward into Q4, many analysts have maintained a bullish outlook. In a recent podcast, Grayscale’s Head Of Research David Grider, touched upon the reasons why the Bitcoin market is looking strong after a somewhat “sluggish summer.”
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Australia's Top Securities Regulator Says It Will Approve Bitcoin ETFs

The Australian Securities And Investments Commission (ASIC) has given early approval to fund managers seeking to launch Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to Business Insider. Many Australian funds have already begun the application process after ASIC green lit the spot ETFs. After months of consulting with experts in...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Are Countries Adapting To Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency arrangement that facilitates transactions denominated in digital units known as bitcoin. Functioning since 2009, the Bitcoin network has come to dominate and even define the cryptocurrency space, spawning a legion of altcoin followers and representing an alternative to fiat government currencies such as the U.S. dollar and the Euro, and to metal currencies such as gold and silver coins.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Financial System#Cyber Security#Financial Advisors
New York Post

Top US commodities cop challenges SEC’s authority to regulate Bitcoin

A feud has broken out over which US regulator has the authority to regulate cryptocurrencies, with the interim head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission challenging Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. On Wednesday, acting chair of the CFTC Rostin Behnam argued with the Senate Agriculture Committee that the...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Australian Regulator Gives Thumbs Up to Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released a set of guidelines for crypto-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Australia, which could mean Australians will be able to trade bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) ETFs in the coming months. The new guidelines from the Australian regulator mean that ETFs that...
CURRENCIES
wkzo.com

Column: U.S. regulators barely corralling feverish bitcoin mania

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Insatiable demand for bitcoin is forcing U.S. regulators to walk an increasingly fine line between opening up the booming market to investors, and shielding them from what is still a highly speculative, volatile and risky asset. By authorizing the first-ever bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds last week,...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Bitcoin Network Is The Original DAO

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have long captured the public imagination as one of the primary use cases of blockchain technology. Defined as organizations and groups that do not operate in a centralized or hierarchical manner, DAOs represent another shift toward the decentralized world that the Bitcoin community has united over since its inception. Perhaps the best-known example of a DAO was The DAO, an organization which was built on the Ethereum blockchain and later became defunct following a vulnerability which resulted in the organization losing a third of its funds. Despite this incident, DAOs have regained popularity, with many new organizations such as the Maker DAO adopting the model in recent years. The definition of a DAO is constantly evolving, and projects often allege that they are a DAO to capture on its “hype” despite being fully centralized in operation. In this article, we will make the argument that the Bitcoin network was the first decentralized autonomous organization in existence and remains the most influential/successful among its peers. Bitcoin’s decentralization, community, and reach make it an example of what other DAOs should aspire to be, both from a technical and organizational perspective.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

FDIC Chairman: US Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Bitcoin

U.S. regulators are exploring ways for traditional banks to hold bitcoin. Banks' BTC holdings could be used for client trading, as collateral for loans, or held as assets in their balance sheets. "I think that we need to allow banks in this space," the FDIC chairman said. A team of...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Needs To Clear $64K For Hopes of a Fresh Rally

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from $60,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $62,000, but it must clear $64,000 for hopes of a fresh rally. Bitcoin recovered losses and was able to climb above the $62,500 resistance. The price is now trading above $62,000 and the 100...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

3 Common Reasons Why Hedge Funds Still Refrain from Investing in bitcoin

Hedge funds, in particular, have avoided betting on cryptocurrency and the situation has prompted questions from many. Why do hedge-fund managers refrain from investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? There’s no single answer to this question, but a group of factors entwined with each other. Due to high volatility, hedge fund managers shy away from bitcoin because they’re gauging risk. Because of their decentralized nature, cryptocurrencies are famous for having little or no regulations. Lack of firm regulations means no insurance or coverage if something goes wrong and your cryptocurrency goes missing.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The US Needs a Dedicated Crypto Regulator

The crypto regulatory situation in the U.S. is sad. Not because the Securities and Exchange Commission or Department of the Treasury keep proposing new, unpopular rules but because there is a lack of depth and insights into most of the positions and intended actions coming out of U.S. regulatory agencies.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Why Bitcoin Is Worth at Least a Penny

As bitcoin blasted through new all-time highs Wednesday, the following joke made the rounds. Jamie Dimon walks into a bar and orders a martini. “Bitcoin or cash?” asks the bartender. “You want to know my opinion on bitcoin?” says the JPMorgan CEO. “It’s worthless.”. The bartender replies: “I know, but...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Top 12 reasons why you might need rapid cash

Originally Posted On: https://rapidcashonline.com/2021/10/18/top-12-reasons-why-you-might-need-rapid-cash/. Are you strapped for cash? Maybe you’re wondering whether a Rapid Cash loan is a good idea. Rapid Cash loans are borrowed money used for debt consolidation, emergency expenses, large purchases, and much more. These loans are paid back in installments over time. The length of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

Coinbase Proposal Suggests New Regulator Needed for Crypto

Major crypto exchange Coinbase released a proposal yesterday that urged Congress to create a new agency specifically for the regulation of digital assets. Faryar Shirzad, chief policy officer at Coinbase, told reporters on Thursday that “A digitally native and dynamic regulator would help ensure that the transformation of the financial system serves as many members of the American public as possible.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy