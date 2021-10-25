Hey Guys, What Is The Most Random Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To You?
Has anyone ever said something so unexpected that you didn't fully register that it actually happened? It can be anything from a stranger on the street to a random phone call from an unknown number, as well as something your friend said out of the blue.
Stranger at McDonald’s many years ago:
Stranger: you're prettier than my cat.
Me: uh thanks…
I was once walking around and done kid came up to me and said, and I quote, “you look sus” then walked away.
A stranger walked up to me while on vacation and asked me if I ever considered selling pot. I was 9.
I was in Toys R Us, buying something for my daughter. This 10ish year old boy in front of me was buying Bionicles. He saw me as a willing recipient of his monologue “Getting this, I’ll have all of the Bionicles…well, not all of the Bionicles. My older brother has half of the Bionicles, and I have the other half of the Bionicles. But he says when he gets too old for Bionicles I can have his Bionicles. Then I’ll have all of the Bionicles. We have the PlayStation Bionicles game. We have the PlayStation Bionicles Hero’s game…” Bionicles Bionicles Bionicles!
"You'd come handy in a apocalypse"
I wasn't sure if that was a compliment or what...
My b-day is August 30th. Some random woman with a switchblade knife came up to me with cions and told me it was my birthday. It was December 14.
"I know you don't want to talk to me because I am married, so you think that there is no possibility for us to hook up."
No, I don't talk to you because you look uninteresting, seem full of yourself, and oops, my assumption is correct.
I was sitting on the floor one day in gym with my back straight like it always is (unless I'm sitting in a chair for some reason?) and a girl comes up to me and compliments me on my good posture. Then she just walks away.
A guy once came up to me to tell me, 'I can run in a circle as fast as a cat'. He carried on about his business after that and we went our separate ways. I often wondered how he came to that conclusion. Testing must have been difficult. Getting a cat to run in a circle and then racing it? Or maybe it was a timed event. Either way, I'm fairly baffled.
I’ve had someone compliment my nose because it’s apparently ‘nice and bony’.
I was at work and a women came in and commented on my aura. I don’t remember exactly what she said about it, but about three years later she was back, saying the same thing. Wish I had asked her more.
Someone once stopped me in the street, I thought he was going to ask for directions but he said “angels surround you will love and healing, open your heart and mind to their message.” I just said thanks and kept walking. Later I wish I’d clarified if he meant that everyone was surrounded by angels or if he’d just seen them around me.
