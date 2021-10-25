CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

Hey Guys, What Is The Most Random Thing Anyone Has Ever Said To You?

AskMeAnything
AskMeAnything
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMHvV_0cbfd0FX00
Sammy Williams/Unsplash

Has anyone ever said something so unexpected that you didn't fully register that it actually happened? It can be anything from a stranger on the street to a random phone call from an unknown number, as well as something your friend said out of the blue.

Stranger at McDonald’s many years ago:
Stranger: you're prettier than my cat.
Me: uh thanks…
I was once walking around and done kid came up to me and said, and I quote, “you look sus” then walked away.
A stranger walked up to me while on vacation and asked me if I ever considered selling pot. I was 9.
I was in Toys R Us, buying something for my daughter. This 10ish year old boy in front of me was buying Bionicles. He saw me as a willing recipient of his monologue “Getting this, I’ll have all of the Bionicles…well, not all of the Bionicles. My older brother has half of the Bionicles, and I have the other half of the Bionicles. But he says when he gets too old for Bionicles I can have his Bionicles. Then I’ll have all of the Bionicles. We have the PlayStation Bionicles game. We have the PlayStation Bionicles Hero’s game…” Bionicles Bionicles Bionicles!
"You'd come handy in a apocalypse"
I wasn't sure if that was a compliment or what...
My b-day is August 30th. Some random woman with a switchblade knife came up to me with cions and told me it was my birthday. It was December 14.
"I know you don't want to talk to me because I am married, so you think that there is no possibility for us to hook up."
No, I don't talk to you because you look uninteresting, seem full of yourself, and oops, my assumption is correct.
I was sitting on the floor one day in gym with my back straight like it always is (unless I'm sitting in a chair for some reason?) and a girl comes up to me and compliments me on my good posture. Then she just walks away.
A guy once came up to me to tell me, 'I can run in a circle as fast as a cat'. He carried on about his business after that and we went our separate ways. I often wondered how he came to that conclusion. Testing must have been difficult. Getting a cat to run in a circle and then racing it? Or maybe it was a timed event. Either way, I'm fairly baffled.
I’ve had someone compliment my nose because it’s apparently ‘nice and bony’.
I was at work and a women came in and commented on my aura. I don’t remember exactly what she said about it, but about three years later she was back, saying the same thing. Wish I had asked her more.
Someone once stopped me in the street, I thought he was going to ask for directions but he said “angels surround you will love and healing, open your heart and mind to their message.” I just said thanks and kept walking. Later I wish I’d clarified if he meant that everyone was surrounded by angels or if he’d just seen them around me.

Would you like to share your story with us? Comment down below!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Cat#Mcdonald#Playstation
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Was Something Terrifying That Happened To You?

When I was 7 years old, we were at the store. I was with my sister, who was 9 years old. Mom asked us to get some items for her and said where she would be and told us to stay together. Sister got her item, waited until I got mine, then she said she would race me to the dairy isle where our mom was. She ran off before I could even say a word or do anything. I didn't know where the dairy isle was. I was scared, and I sat down on a bench and cried. A kind woman saw me crying and took me to costumer services. They helped me find my mom.
MILK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cats
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Who Is In Your Life You Wish Was Not

Is there that one person? The one that gets in your head all the time? Did they hurt you or your feelings? Or perhaps used to bully you?. I have a love/hate relationship with a close relative. We've had some awful fights. However, she's been getting a bit better. Still too nosy. If I wasn't related to her I would never willfully have her as a friend. Very gossipy. Sometimes I wish we could pick our relatives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Did You Want To Be As A Child That You Wish You Had Pursued?

I wanted to be a doctor, man I wish I followed my dreams. Music, specifically percussion, I was pretty good in school, and I didn't have to sing. An archaeologist. I used to go with my grandpa as he went digging for geodes and we would find some cool, old artifacts too. I actually still had that in mind when I first started college, but quickly realized it wasn't a career that would help me pay my bills straight away.
MUSIC
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Most Annoying Movie Or Book Trope?

The most annoying movie or book trope you can think of. The character has no name. Ugh. They better have a good reason for that. The "right person, not enough time" romantic trope. But also like it's my absolute favorite trope too. Anyway long story short: I'm really conflicted.
MOVIES
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Funniest Prank You Have Pulled?

I unscrewed all of the salt and pepper shaker lids on the teacher’s table and snuck in the teacher’s lounge and got the coffee creamer. I was a horrible kid. I taped my 7th grade teacher's favorite yard stick to the ceiling when he stepped out. Poor Teddy (the yardstick, not the teacher. yea, he named it).
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Weirdest Thing That Ever Happened To You That You Don’t Think Anybody Else Has Experienced?

Doesn't have to have happened to you, just try to do it to you or your family/friends. Has to have happened in real life. A barn owl landed on me when I was playing in the garden when i was little! I don't know if it was a baby learning to fly but everyone thought it was hilarious because my nickname is Mouse, luckily it didn’t hurt me with its claws!
AskMeAnything

AskMeAnything

15
Followers
200
Post
517
Views
ABOUT

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy