Bitcoin has left behind the setbacks of the past weekend, by achieving 5% gains on Monday that are being maintained on Tuesday, with the largest asset by market capitalization trading around $62,500. Tesla and Elon Musk boosted the price by declaring the company might return to accepting payments in Bitcoins. Mastercard contributed to the rise as well with the announcement that it will integrate into its payment network the option to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies through a fusion with the Baktt platform.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO