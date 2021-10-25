London Stock Exchange Group backs CEO's 25% pay hike

Hybrid Software Group PLC recently celebrated its name change and corporate identity by ringing the bell to open trading at the Euronext Stock Exchange in Brussels, Belgium. Hybrid Software Group PLC changed its name from Global Graphics PLC following shareholder approval on October 13, 2021. The new name underlines the Group’s position as a software company providing innovative technology for industrial print manufacturing processes at a time when industry is accelerating towards mass customization, smart factories, and Industry 4.0. The Group’s solutions are hybrid because they meet the needs of analog and digital production processes and because they integrate both software and printhead drive electronics.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO