London Stock Exchange Group backs CEO's 25% pay hike

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) confirmed a 25% pay increase for its CEO David Schwimmer on Monday, saying most shareholders backed the package to reflect the exchange's $27 billion takeover...

