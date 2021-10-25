'Ant-Man' Leak: What's Been Revealed About Upcoming Marvel Movie 'Quantumania'

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.

