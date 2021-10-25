CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The CW’s 4400 series premiere tonight live

Cover picture for the articleThe CW’s 4400, a reboot of the 2004 series The 4400, premieres tonight. Find out exactly how you can watch the new series live. We have all the details you’ll need plus the scoop on exactly what this new show is about, who stars in it, and more. Creators...

PennLive.com

How to watch ‘All American’ on The CW with or without cable

Season four of “All American” premieres on The CW on Monday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (7-day free trial). The drama series follows football star Spencer James, who is recovering from a major loss. Coop – a beloved character on the show – passed away during the final episodes of the show’s previous season. James is a football player from south Los Angeles – recruited to play for Beverly Hills High π and is pushing through his grief to keep his scholarship and follow his dreams.
TVLine

4400 Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Timely Sci-Fi Reboot

The 4400 are back with The CW’s reboot of the USA Network sci-fi drama, which once again finds thousands of missing persons deposited in the future. Among the “overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized” abductees in Monday’s series premiere are: Shanice (Grand Army‘s Brittany Adebumola), a lawyer who leaves behind her husband and baby in 2005; Claudette (Chicago P.D. guest star Jaye Ladymore), a civil rights activist from Mississippi; WWI doctor Andre (TL Thompson), fresh from the Harlem Renaissance; Reverend Isaiah (Call Your Mother guest star Derrick A. King), who comes from a televangelist family in 1990s Chicago; seemingly shallow 2015 reality...
cartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Is season 2 premiere finally here?

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have an answer to that question — and of course, a larger look ahead!. So what should we say here, first and foremost? Let’s go ahead and share some of the good news — after all, the series is on the air tonight! There are a few episodes airing over the next several weeks and with that, we’ll get a better sense of where Cordell Walker is in his life. There’s still a lot of risk around him, and the deeper this season goes, the more that will intensify. The trailer gives you a sense of some of that, plus also more of Micki undercover — that’s one of the things that was set up at the end of last season and will continue to pay off.
FanSided

What time does Chucky episode 4 start tonight, November 2?

An all-new killer episode of Chucky streams tonight on Syfy (and the USA network). Here, we share all you need to know, from the synopsis to the tune-in details so you don’t miss a minute of the fun horrors Chucky episode 4 will deliver. Our favorite possessed doll arrived just...
ETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Dune’ - Premiering Tonight!

After a significantly delayed release due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Dune is finally coming to the big screen this weekend. And for HBO Max subscribers, streaming comes even earlier. Tonight, Thursday, October 21, the streaming service is launching a special preview of Dune at 6 p.m. ET. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, this hotly anticipated sci-fi spectacle is one you surely won’t want to miss.
TVLine

ABC Sets Winter Dates for black-ish Farewell, Abbott Elementary Sitcom, Latino Sudser, The Bachelor and More

ABC has revealed its midseason plan, and it actually kicks off a little more than a month from now with the series premiere of the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. From there, the new year will bring with it a new cycle of The Bachelor, the launch of black-ish‘s farewell run (watch teaser above), the resumption of The Chase and the previously scheduled Women of the Movement miniseries, followed in late January by the Latino family drama Promised Land. All told, ABC’s midseason plan is as follows; new series listed in ALL CAPS, click for details. TUESDAY, DEC. 7 9:30 pm ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (series premiere,...
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Bachelorette returns to give another single lady a chance to find love. Season 18 will feature elementary school teacher, Michelle Young, who was left heartbroken as the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Though he ended up with Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle is getting another chance at love. This time, she gets to be the leading lady and has 30 eligible bachelors to choose from. The season 18 premiere airs on ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
MLive.com

How to Watch Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” season premiere

Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship kicks off tonight at 8/7c. Join this new batch of bakers for another season of delicious holiday treats. This popular reality cooking series asks a group of talented amateur bakers to prepare holiday-themed concoctions fit for any festive occasion. In a high-stakes competition setting, these ambitious contestants take to the kitchen—stirring, whipping, and decorating their way towards a $25,000 prize. Tune in tonight to watch the season premiere of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.
FanSided

Watch FBI Season 4, Episode 5 live online

After taking two weeks off, FBI Season 4 is back with a new episode. Take a look inside what to expect on FBI Season 4, Episode 5. At the time of writing this, the episode is still planned in the schedule. However, the World Series has gone to Game 6 and that airs tonight. There’s a chance that CBS will preempt the FBI episodes because of this. It’s a common decision due to the amount of people who will tune into the sporting event. It makes more sense from a business view to preempt scripted shows rather than competing for the ratings.
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus’ Disney Plus Sequel Adds Eleven New Cast Members, Including Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham and Sam Richardson

Disney has announced eleven new cast members that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2,” its upcoming Disney Plus sequel to the 1993 family fantasy film. Disney made the announcement through its official Disney Plus Twitter, alongside a video featuring the sequel’s logo. The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021 The new cast members...
