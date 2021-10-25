CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Season Byeve': Why HBO's 'Insecure' Is Ending After Season 5

By Jamie Burton
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The popular HBO comedy drama is coming to an end and star Issa Rae has spoken openly about why Season 5 will be the show's...

CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media. The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear...
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Insecure’ Season 5, Episode 2 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

There’s a lot to stream on HBO Max this weekend. The first three episodes of Love Life Season 2 recently premiered on the platform, the critically-acclaimed indie film The Way Way Back was added to HBO Max in October, and, of course, Succession is back for another season of intense personal insults and fierce family drama. As if that weren’t enough, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm are back with new episodes!
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Why The End Of 'Insecure' Hits Close To Home

For Black people, it’s rare that a TV show comes along and truly sees you. Not in a cliché or dramatized way that paints us as superheroes, trauma warriors or sideline characters, but in a beautifully mundane, yet complex way. In a way that shines a light on how gorgeous our flaws can be. Or in a way so triggering that it makes you wonder if the writers read your diary.
TV SERIES
theundefeated.com

Reflecting on the significance of ‘Insecure’ as it heads into its final season

Neil Brown Jr., who plays the effervescent and supremely confident Chad on Insecure, talks to me while he’s driving to work early Monday afternoon. Today, he’s headed to a Los Angeles studio where the CBS series Seal Team is being filmed, but he’s got a few minutes to chop it up about myriad topics, the first of which is recapping the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-6 beatdown by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Where to watch Insecure season 5 online

Issa Rae’s journey through love, life and friendship in Los Angeles finally reaches its conclusion with the fifth and final season of her hit comedy-drama. With the promise of this usually ambiguous show set to tie up all its loose ends, read on as we give you the lowdown on how to watch Insecure season 5 online.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

In Its Fifth and Final Season, Insecure Commits to Growth

HBO’s Insecure has always been a show about growth. The excellent Issa Rae vehicle, which she also created with Larry Wilmore, centers on Issa, a former nonprofit employee-turned-entrepreneur who is chasing fulfillment, both personally and professionally. In Season 1, Issa’s feelings of stasis at work and in her relationship led her to lash out and threaten the bedrocks of her life; the aftermath then put her on a rocky path to self-discovery, which is still ongoing.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Dune,' 'Insecure' Season 5

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sci-fi epic Dune, the fifth and final season of Insecure and a new installment of Saturday Night Live with guest host Jason Sudeikis are streaming this weekend. In addition, Curb Your Enthusiasm begins its eleventh season, Locke & Key enters into Season 2 and Invasion makes...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

DC Fandome: HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Renews For Season Four and Releases Mid-Season Three Trailer

During the DC Fandome virtual event, it was unveiled that the HBO Max superhero original series, Doom Patrol, will be renewed and coming back for a fourth installment, according to Deadline. Set within the DC Universe, the superhero dramedy program is in the midst of its third season following its premiere on September 23. Created for television by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural, Being Human), the series is a comic book adaptation of the titular squad of superheroes which was created by Bob Haney, Arnold Drake, and Bruno Premiani.
TV SERIES
kosu.org

HBO's 'Insecure' soars by staying true to its revolutionary mission

(Be warned: A few mild spoilers emerge below regarding Insecure's fifth season.) Five years ago, I sat in a Los Angeles hotel meeting room with Insecure's creator/star Issa Rae, talking about how her new series was going to feel like a TV revolution because it focused on "basic" – her words – Black people, especially Black women, trying to make their way in life.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Netflix Movie Is Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix for a new thriller called The Guilty, which follows one police officer stuck in a call center trying to solve a terrifying crime over the phone. The film received positive reviews after its release earlier this month and has since proven itself a success for Netflix. During the week of its debut, The Guilty was the most watched movie on any streaming service.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

‘Insecure’ showrunner Prentice Penny teases series’ final season, why fans may not be “satisfied” with ending

Prentice Penny is sharing details about the fifth and final season of his hit HBO series Insecure. After the season four finale left fans wondering whether main characters Issa and Lawrence could possibly ever get back together after Lawrence revealed that he accidentally impregnated his ex, Penny says it’s unlikely that fans will be “satisfied” with Issa’s relationship choices.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s You: Why Taylor Swift Was The Perfect Choice For Season 3's Ending, According To The Showrunner

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series You. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the whole season yet!. Season 3 of the hit Netflix series You, starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, dropped murderous couple Joe and Love in the middle of the suburbs, forcing them to endure the trappings of domestic life as they tried to provide the best for their new baby, Henry. But marriage and a kid couldn’t fix the issues Joe and Love had, unsurprisingly. Let’s just say it didn’t take long for the walls to start tumbling down around the Quinn-Golbergs, and the couple’s undoing was perfectly complemented by the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Exile.”
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Why Is 'Insecure' Season 6 Not Happening? Issa Rae Is Low-Key Ready to Say Goodbye

Are you ready for the Insecure series finale? In January 2021, the team behind Insecure announced that season 5 is the final season of the HBO series. At the time of the announcement, series creator and star Issa Rae said they “always planned to tell this story through five seasons” and are "grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end." It's over, guys. Who is Issa going to end up with?!
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

HBO renews Succession for fourth season

Did anyone really think HBO wouldn't renew Succession for another season? To quote Brian Cox's media baron Logan Roy: F--- off!. Francesca Orsi, HBO programming's executive vice president, announced Tuesday that HBO has ordered a fourth season of creator Jesse Armstrong's hit dramedy whose season 3 is currently screening on Sunday nights.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Insecure’s Final Season Premiere Debuted A New Telfar Bag Color

The following contains spoilers for Insecure. #InsecureSundays are finally back, but for the last time. On Sunday, Oct. 24, HBO’s hit “dramedy” show, Insecure, released the first episode of its fifth and final season, and we’re already left with loose ends and unanswered questions, with the fate of our favorite characters lying in just nine more remaining episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
