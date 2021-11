Back in March, I wrote an article titled “Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar.” While that article still stands up as just a factual reference, my thoughts on it have changed slightly. The price of Bitcoin is actually the exact same from when I wrote that piece, though with much more volatility. I still believe that the value in these cryptocurrencies is worthless—a sentiment shared by Jamie Dimon. Only time will tell if this is, in fact, the case. However, over the last couple weeks, my thoughts of “I should never own these” have changed.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO