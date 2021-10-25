CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft homes in on Oracle and SAP integrations with Clear Software acquisition – Channel Asia Singapore

enplugged.com
 8 days ago

Microsoft is strengthening its ability to automate SAP and Oracle connectivity with the acquisition of US start-up Clear Software. Founded in 2015, Clear Software offers integration...

enplugged.com

enplugged.com

Microsoft Just Became the First Big Company to Commit to Right to Repair – Gizmodo

Capitulating to mounting pressure from shareholders, Microsoft has agreed to make it easier for customers to independently repair of its devices—a major and thus far unprecedented win for the Right-to-Repair Movement. Back in June, the investor advocacy nonprofit As You Sow had filed a shareholder resolution with the Securities and...
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Microsoft Closes on Apple in Race for World’s Most Valuable Listed Firm – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — A blowout first quarter has brought Microsoft Corp. back into contention in the race for the world’s most-valuable listed company. The software behemoth is less than $60 billion away from dethroning Apple Inc. for the first time since May 2020, based on a 3.1% gain in early U.S. trading. That gives Microsoft a market value of $2.40 trillion compared with $2.46 trillion for Apple.
NFL
enplugged.com

Columbus sells US SMB Microsoft Dynamics ERP business unit to Enavate – MSDynamicsWorld

Technology services firm Enavate has acquired the US-based Microsoft Dynamics SMB business unit from Columbus. The deal accounts for 50 Columbus employees and their 1,400 clients that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, GP, and NAV. The Columbus U.S. SMB team members will join Enavate’s consulting, development, and sales teams, according to Enavate.
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

AI technology modernizes warehouse management – VentureBeat

Like all other elements in the enterprise, the warehouse management stack is becoming increasingly automated and more intelligent by the day. Despite this, the technology is not only focused on the warehouse floor and the needs of an expanding robotics workforce. Instead, you’ll find just as much activity happening behind...
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan – Business Recorder

In another boost to Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing capability, Chinese giant Xiaomi has partnered with assembler and distributor Air Link Communication Limited to manufacture Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan. “Xiaomi, the global consumer electronics and smartphone giant, has joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited (SELECT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of...
BUSINESS
dvrplayground.com

Supply Chain Management Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | IBM, Oracle, SAP, Mckesson

Global Market Vision has published a newly statistical data, titled as Supply Chain Management market, which gives a brief strategy of the ongoing trends, as well as prediction of upcoming trends. These trends are analyzed and studied from various sectors like Supply Chain Management on the basis of the domain, industries, and clients. This report is summarized with different market perspectives such as political, cultural as well as economical.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Microsoft Makes the Case for Mesh Metaverse on Teams Coming in 2022

Just days after Facebook's Meta announcement, Microsoft announced that it will be launching its own mixed reality platform called Mesh through Teams. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft 365, joined Cheddar to provide some additional insight into this metaverse for businesses and how they can benefit from incorporating the tech. Among the features, Mesh users will be able to use cartoon-like avatars to interact with colleagues in an immersive virtual environment.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft is integrating Clipchamp into Office and Microsoft 365

Microsoft looks to expanding Office capabilities with video. Microsoft has today announced that it's bringing Clipchamp, its new video editing web app to Microsoft 365 and integrating it with Office as a video editing solution. Microsoft says it's looking to expand the capabilities of Office beyond the traditional documents, spreadsheets, and presentations it's known for with video, as video is becoming a key part of many people's workflows in the office or at school.
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office – Reuters

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are following up on a complaint by Slack Technologies by asking Microsoft's (MSFT.O) rivals if its Teams app integrated with its Office product gives it greater clout, in a sign that they could open an investigation. In a questionnaire sent to rivals...
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 11 to more PCs – The Verge

You might be offered the Windows 11 upgrade this week. Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 to more PCs this week. After an initial launch to mostly new PCs earlier this month, Microsoft is gradually making the free Windows 11 upgrade available to more existing and eligible devices. “The availability...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Payroll Software Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends | SAP, Oracle (NetSuite), Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

The Payroll Software market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Payroll Software Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Payroll Software market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
SOFTWARE
chatsports.com

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Keyplayers and Vendors: Adobe Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, LLC, TIBCO Software Inc., Webtrends Corp.

The market study on Mobile Apps and Web Analytics gives a precise market share for the projected term. The study also includes the most recent market estimates for the time period under consideration. The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics study report forecasts business revenue for each geographic region. The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics analysis also includes a marketplace examination of key trends concentrating on innovative business models, growth possibilities, a range of value-added goods, and the dynamic strategy outline that can fuel market escalation. Based on reliable data trends and classification, we provide one of the most complete and readily understandable geographical breakdowns of the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics industry.
CELL PHONES
dvrplayground.com

Enterprise Resource Planning Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework | SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, NetSuite

The global research report on the Enterprise Resource Planning market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

DIA Association Launches Oracle Integration with Ledger NEAR

DIA has a unique approach to data sourcing compared to other oracle suppliers. DIA Association has announced the integration of its oracle infrastructure with the layer 1 distributed ledger NEAR Protocol. This deployment is set to enable the development of new decentralized applications with easy access to accurate and transparent data provided by DIA.
SOFTWARE
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt integrates technology platform with SAP systems

Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Wednesday (Oct. 27) the integration of its technology platform, J.B. Hunt 360, with the SAP ERP application. “By adding the freight-matching power of J.B. Hunt 360 directly with SAP systems, businesses will have greater access to a variety of shipping solutions, all within the platform they use each day,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “Whether you’re responding to unexpected demand or new to the digital marketplace, J.B. Hunt is making the process more efficient for your business.”
INDUSTRY

