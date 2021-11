India is key to a successful outcome at the global climate negotiations beginning next week in Glasgow, just as it was during the Paris talks six years ago. Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world has made progress on climate goals, especially with an unprecedented expansion of renewable energy, but it is not enough. The planet is already 1.2 degree Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times and, as warned by the new UN emissions gap report, unless countries agree to drastic and accelerated decarbonization soon, we are on course for a catastrophic 2.7 degrees temperature rise by the end of this century. The last time carbon dioxide concentrations were this high was 3- 5 million year ago when sea levels were 20 meters (60 feet) higher than they are today, and there were no humans on the planet.

