Conestoga House's posh weddings annoy School Lane Hills neighbors; zoners weigh legality

On Tuesday, Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to vote in the municipal general election. As the LNP | LancasterOnline Voters Guide noted, “Lancaster County voters will decide contested races for dozens of municipal offices and school boards. … They’ll also choose leaders for three countywide row offices (county controller, recorder of deeds and clerk of courts) and pick judges for three statewide courts (one seat on the Supreme Court, one seat on the Superior Court and two on the Commonwealth Court).” Voters in Lancaster city also will cast ballots in contested elections for mayor and city council. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Mail-in ballots must be received in the Lancaster County Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. Election Day. It’s too late to mail ballots; you can drop them off at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., in downtown Lancaster — there is a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance of that building.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO