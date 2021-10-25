CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capito supports surveillance ban: Senator join Republicans against IRS monitoring bank accounts

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw2nP_0cbfZYiE00
Sen. Shelly Moore Capito wears a Bluefield jacket during her short stop at Bowen Field on Friday. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

WASHINGTON — One of West Virginias senators has joined Republican colleagues in introducing the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act, legislation to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from implementing a plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American.

“Whether it’s $600 or $10,000, the IRS should not be spying on the bank accounts of millions of everyday Americans. Instead of tackling the dozens of issues facing everyday Americans, Democrats are focused on growing the size of the federal government and intruding in our lives. I’m proud to join my Republican colleagues in taking a stand against Democrats’ proposed power grab at the expense of working Americans and their personal finances,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. said on Oct 22.

President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Yellen, and the IRS are seeking access to every working American’s financial information by requiring financial institutions to report to the IRS each and every withdrawal and deposit that total at least $10,000, according to the senators’ announcement. The Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act would prohibit the Biden administration’s “proposed violation of privacy and federal government overreach.”

The Joint Committee on Taxation has analyzed the proposal and found that it is likely to impact taxpayers in every income bracket, including those making less than $50,000, the senators said in their statement, adding that Steven Rosenthal at “the left-leaning Tax Policy Center” concluded the bank reporting requirement proposal would, “in fact, bury the agency in a sea of unproductive information.”

In addition to Senators Capito and Scott, the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act is also co-sponsored by Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas) Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Manchin hits the brakes on multi-trillion dollar reconciliation bill, urges action on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Monday he will not support the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation bill making its way through Congress without knowing how the measure will impact America’s debt and economy, and if it will increase inflation. He also called for a House vote on the smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill for roads, bridges and broadband.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Jim Risch
Person
John Boozman
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Marsha Blackburn
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Republican Senators submit amicus brief in support of Colorado business religious liberty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have joined other republican colleagues in a bicameral amicus brief in the case of “303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.” According to a press release, they are asking the Supreme Court to review a circuit court decision they said prohibits the owner of Colorado […]
COLORADO STATE
readthereporter.com

Sen. Young joins colleagues to introduce bill to block IRS surveillance proposal

Last week, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined his Republican colleagues to introduce the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act, a bill to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from implementing Democrats’ plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American. “Despite Americans’ outrage and warnings from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

Area Republicans remain against IRS reporting requirements

Despite proposed changes from the executive branch, Republican members of Congress remain against a regulation meant to search for tax evaders. Previously, the Biden administration had proposed a rule that would require financial institutions to report data on accounts with more than $600 in annual deposits. After pushback, including from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#West Virginias#Americans#Democrats#Treasury#Tax Policy Center
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bankers speak out against plan for IRS monitoring of customer accounts

A proposal by the Biden administration to expand the size of the IRS and to require financial institutions to share more information on the flow of money through customer accounts has brought bankers out in force in opposition. That was clear Tuesday at a virtual roundtable hosted by U.S. Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albia Newspapers

Bank leaders share IRS monitoring concerns in house committee meeting

(The Center Square) – House Republicans held a public meeting Tuesday to invite banking leaders to share their feedback on President Joe Biden’s proposed IRS monitoring program. For months, Biden has looked to beef up IRS auditing to help fund several trillion dollars in Democrats' proposed social spending. As part...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Capito, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Stop Democrats’ Attempted IRS Spying Scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), joined Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Republican colleagues in introducing the “Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act,” legislation to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from implementing Democrats’ plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
altoday.com

Alabama Senators fight against additional IRS surveillance

Sen. Richard Shelby and Senator Tommy Tuberville joined their Republican colleagues to introduce a second bill that aims to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from getting access to American’s banking transaction information. Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced the first bill addressing the problem Protecting Financial Privacy Act; leading the charge...
ALABAMA STATE
ktbb.com

GOP senator seeks to block controversial proposed bank account monitoring

(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of a controversial proposal by the Treasury Department and Senate Democrats to direct collection of additional data on Americans' bank accounts, Senate Republicans -- led by South Carolina’s Tim Scott -- introduced a bill Thursday to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from implementing any such policy change.
INCOME TAX
965kvki.com

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
4K+
Followers
126
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy