CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Hunting and Faith: Valuable lessons through nature

By Ben Daghir
Courier-Express
 8 days ago

Nature is a master teacher. I remember it was my first weekend retreat as a seminarian six years ago. Our seminary traveled to Cleveland at a retreat house with acres of woods, ponds, and trails. Of course, I had the basic questions in my head that all of us encounter in...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: At Mount Zion breakfast, a lesson in keeping the faith

MOUNT ZION — Becky Anderson could have let the tragedies in her family make her bitter. Instead, she has learned to lean on her faith in Christ. “I don't know how people who don't have a relationship with Jesus get through things like this,” said Anderson, the keynote speaker at the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce's prayer breakfast on Wednesday.
MOUNT ZION, IL
ksl.com

6 life lessons you learn while hunting

This story is sponsored by KSL Classifieds. Create a listing and sell your stuff on KSL Classifieds. Hunting is a popular sport — for good reason. Tracking an elk through an aspen stand is exhilarating. But when meat is readily available at the grocery store, why trudge through the forest for just a chance at glory? Because hunting isn't always about the elk burgers. It's also about the wisdom that has been passed down through generations of hunters. It's about learning how to live life well and in balance with the natural world. Here are six important lessons hunting can teach.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lesson#Faith#American
coastalbreezenews.com

Family, Faith and Positivity Get Deneen Rose Through the Tough Times

"September 2, I went in. They were only expecting me to be under for four hours. I was under for six hours. It was attached to part of my muscle. She said she had this feeling. She went back in and scraped some of my muscle out. And there was cancer on that muscle, and she got that,” she said with a sigh. "So, she saw my margins while I was opened up. And they did all the tissue parts. My margins were cleared. I wanted to hear her say I’m cancer free. And she said, ‘You are cancer free, but you have to go for your PET scan just to give it 100 percent clarity.' So, of course, it took a week to get my PET scan. I went for my PET scan just last Thursday. I’m a survivor. So that’s why I started to come out. So now I can say when people come up to me, 'I’m done. I’m a survivor. I’m cancer free.’"
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Killeen Daily Herald

Local stylist endures through faith, family and friends

Whether you meet local hair stylist Donna Drummond at her place of business or away from it, her greeting is always warm and she always wears a smile. Get to know her, and you can’t help but admire that through all she has endured, she is still able to maintain that smile and her unfailing optimism.
SMALL BUSINESS
Nevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: The lens through which we see God and the world

Imagine waking up one morning, pulling out your Bible, or opening the Bible app on your phone and finding that there is no Bible. The book is there, but the pages are empty. The app has disappeared from your phone screen. As you could imagine this would cause some confusion.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
World War II
Florida Times-Union

Read All About It: See Ruffles learn valuable lessons

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. "Ruffles and the Red, Red Coat" A new picture book called “Ruffles and the Red, Red Coat” opens with a list of things Ruffles the dog loves to do: howl, scratch, eat, fetch, sniff, run, sleep. Well, you get the idea. As a way to get youngsters involved in the story right away, ask them to list even more activities that would thrill Ruffles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
collegianonline.com

New faculty couple shares life lessons God taught them through adversity

Dr. Jeff and Christina Miller, new faculty members in the Division of Communication and the Division of Teacher Education, have years of experience in directing theatre productions together and have spent many years educating and mentoring both their own children and students from across three different Christian colleges. Dr. Miller...
RELIGION
Cape May County Herald

Faith Guides Former Lumberyard Owner Through Golden Years

NORTH WILDWOOD – “It’s a wonderful thing to travel,” Jim Getsinger said Oct. 17, while sitting in a pew at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea. . Descended from one of Five Mile Island’s “first families,” Getsinger is not sitting back and watching the world go by. Getsinger, 88, is on a mission. 
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Chicago

South Side Pastor Teaching Children, Teens Life Lessons Through Boxing

CHICAGO (CBS)– When you think of the sport of boxing, you don’t often think of children and teens. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who’s using the ring to help young people learn about life and overcoming adversity. At the Ring of Hope community center, these lessons are taught. “We’re able to teach them boxing is not necessarily a tool of violence; but really they call it a sweet art, it’s a science,” Pastor Anthony Wright said. “It’s a sweet science” Through Wright’s boxing program, boys and girls channel their fears, frustrations and energy. “We try our best to give them coping...
CHICAGO, IL
utdailybeacon.com

‘Question of God’ class helps freshmen think through issues of faith

The First-Year Programs contain a variety of classes designed for all students that are in their first year at UT. These classes are constructed to aid students in their transition to the University of Tennessee, which is influential in their steps towards success in and out of the classroom. Within...
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Lessons in mathematics and faith

Fifteen years ago, I was teaching Algebra at a middle school surrounded by farming fields in Idaho. I vividly remember the day I introduced a brand new concept to my 8th-grade honors class--graphing a line. And quite frankly, as their teacher, I was struggling. I could hear my class slipping away: the pencils hitting the desks, the deep exhales of confusion, and the whisperings between students. And I am sure if I had listened really closely, I could have heard the literal sound of kids throwing up their hands and quitting.
RELIGION
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Faithfulness Matters

22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!. – Galatians 5:22-23 When most of us hear the word faithfulness, our mind automatically turns to marital fidelity. But...
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 30-31 is a family-friendly “monster weekend,” continuing our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. There will also be trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. It’s a great weekend to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: Lessons on a life under construction

I’ve watched the construction of the intersection at Colorado Highway 9 and Frisco’s Main Street and the nearby new roundabout as I drive to work on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from my home in Blue River. From the perch of my dependable 2012 Yukon, I’ve considered every twist and turn...
FRISCO, CO
Courier-Express

WICKED WOODS: St. Marys man handcrafts fantasy tree creatures

ST MARYS — When passing by Jeff Crawford’s house on South Ridge Road in St. Marys, one may be compelled to stop and gawk at the extremely detailed tree creatures on his front porch. Each has a face, and each was sculpted by Crawford himself. Using durable epoxy, little brushes...
SAINT MARYS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy