Taiwan’s incredible Symphonic Death Metal band Chthonic was featured in an episode of HBO’s humorous political news show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver in a segment discussing Taiwan and China’s worsening relations. A clip was played featuring the band and frontman Freddy Lim addressing the crowd discussing the situation where China does not recognize Taiwan as a nation by name so they must be referred to as Chinese Taipei. Watch the clip below. Lim was elected as a member of Taiwanese Parliament in 2016. The band performed in front of 90,000 fans earlier in the year for the Chthonic Megaport 2021 concert,. which became a live album and DVD. Available Digitally + Physical Limited Edition “Anti-Epidemic Bundle”

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO