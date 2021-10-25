Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market was Valued at US$ 5280.24 Mn in 2020 owing to Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Growing incidences of cancer, infectious diseases, and other chronic diseases have resulted in new medicine discovery, boosting demand for ultra-low temperature freezers in the market globally. Increased funding for drug discovery in the biomedical industry is estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The global effects of the coronavirus epidemic are already being felt and had a significant impact in the ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market in 2020. The deployment of ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers storage are becoming increasingly important for regional and local distribution of COVID19 vaccines to the public at large. The continued attempt across developing countries towards efficient distribution of vaccines is estimated to proliferate the growth of ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market over the future years. In terms of revenue, ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers market was valued at US$ 510.16 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO