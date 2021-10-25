CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandez advocates for fellow veterans

By ANDREW CRITCHELOW THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
Cover picture for the articleSince retiring from the U.S. Army in 2000, Carlos Fernandez has made it a mission to help fellow veterans receive the benefits to which they are entitled. This pursuit was inspired by Fernandez’s own frustration navigating the paperwork and application processes required to receive his veteran benefits. For Fernandez, these benefits...

