Trick-or-Treating planned on Sunday in most communities

Most area communities are celebrating Halloween with the annual tradition of trick-or-treating Sunday.

Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave their porch lights on during trick-or-treat hours, according to a city of Janesville news release. City officials advise participants to only visit homes that are well lit and have a light on.

The city of Janesville recommends these Halloween safety tips:

Wear light-colored costumes so you can be seen in the dark.

Use strips

of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.

Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.

Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.

Ask your parents or older family members to escort you as you trick or treat.

Trick or treat with a group of friends.

Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.

Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be careful crossing the street at night and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.

Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.

Notify police about anything suspicious.

The Rock County Public Health Department also offered tips to help limit the spread of COVID-19 while trick-or-treating:

Incorporate a cloth mask into your costume. Don’t use a traditional Halloween mask as an alternative to a cloth mask.

Trick or treat outdoors in small groups and avoid approaching crowded doorsteps.

Minimize contact by setting a bowl of candy out for trick or treaters and admiring costumes from a distance.

Wash your hands before eating candy.

Enjoy outdoor activities instead of indoor parties or gatherings.

Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you feel sick.

Get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines before Hallow

een to reduce the spread of illness.

Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

City of Delavan: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Footville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Lyons: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Milton: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Orfordville: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Williams Bay: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.