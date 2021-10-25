Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?
The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU
Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future
Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
Sam Rockwell says an MCU return in ‘Thunderbolts’ ‘sounds cool,’ and he’s not wrong
The weekend’s D23 Expo brought the official announcement of the team set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble antihero flick Thunderbolts, and it would be an understatement to say that fans had plenty to say on the candidates selected to lead the line. Of course, Florence Pugh’s...
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now
Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
Watch: Sony announces a new ‘Star Wars’ video game coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023
A new Star Wars video game is on its way to consoles, with State of Play seeing an announcement of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation VR2. From ILMxLAB comes a port of the Tales from the Galaxy Edge game which first debuted on the Oculus Quest in 2020. Based heavily on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disney Parks, the game will be making its way onto the upcoming PlayStation VR update.
Watch: ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ trailer promises thunder as Thor and Kratos face-off
The highly anticipated follow-up to God of War is edging closer, as State of Play has unveiled a new look at God of War: Ragnarok. After successfully rebooting the hack-and-slash franchise in 2018, the sequel is building on its momentum. The State of Play trailer teases the grand scale of the adventure Kratos and Atreus are endeavoring on, with hints it isn’t all that it seems still with Atreus. Seen throughout the trailer are spectacular vistas, mystical and mythical locations, and a peek towards big battles.
‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series
Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut. We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for...
The movie that sent its franchise from obsolete to elite blows up on streaming
Given that the 10th installment lands next year, it’s incredible to think that many people thought the Fast & Furious goose was cooked after third chapter Tokyo Drift ended up scoring the lowest box office and some of the worst reviews of the opening trio. Besides a Vin Diesel...
