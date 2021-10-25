ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed

One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
wegotthiscovered.com

How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?

The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Disney Plus#The Mouse House#Mcu#Wandavision#Falcon
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever

Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Sony announces a new ‘Star Wars’ video game coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023

A new Star Wars video game is on its way to consoles, with State of Play seeing an announcement of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation VR2. From ILMxLAB comes a port of the Tales from the Galaxy Edge game which first debuted on the Oculus Quest in 2020. Based heavily on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disney Parks, the game will be making its way onto the upcoming PlayStation VR update.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ trailer promises thunder as Thor and Kratos face-off

The highly anticipated follow-up to God of War is edging closer, as State of Play has unveiled a new look at God of War: Ragnarok. After successfully rebooting the hack-and-slash franchise in 2018, the sequel is building on its momentum. The State of Play trailer teases the grand scale of the adventure Kratos and Atreus are endeavoring on, with hints it isn’t all that it seems still with Atreus. Seen throughout the trailer are spectacular vistas, mystical and mythical locations, and a peek towards big battles.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series

Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes

After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut. We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy