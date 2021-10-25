Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU
Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns
With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now
Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future
Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dragon Ball Z’ actor explains why he passed out while recording
Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat, the longtime English dub voice actors for Goku and Vegeta, respectively, in the Dragon Ball franchise, shared the importance of not straining your voice as illustrated by the time Schemmel straight up passed out from screaming so much while unleashing an epic Kamehameha. Both Schemmel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why isn’t there a second Ghostface in ‘Scream 3?’
Over five films spread across more than a quarter of a century, horror fans have become pretty savvy to the way a Scream movie works, which is rather ironic for a franchise that skewers the conventions of the genre. One thing we can always be sure of is that it’ll ultimately be revealed that there are two murderers masquerading as Ghostface and they will both be people Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), or these days Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), trusted. The exception to the rule, though, is Scream 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget 007, fans name their ideal candidates for the next James Bond villain
With Daniel Craig going out in literally explosive fashion in No Time to Die, the James Bond franchise is in limbo right now as we await the casting of the next 007, the seventh actor to take on the role of Ian Fleming’s super-spy. But, you know, at this point speculating over the next Bond is old hat, so fans are freshening up the conversation by turning their attentions to the mystery of whom the next Bond villain will be instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked
Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.
wegotthiscovered.com
How many seasons of ‘Andor’ will there be?
The Andor series on Disney Plus will be a Star Wars story like you’ve never seen before, and the number of seasons have already been confirmed. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes radicalized in his fight against the Empire which is growing in strength.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans praise what might be the most Tolkien scene to ever Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
Comments / 0