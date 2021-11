The final episode of All Creatures Great and Small season two aired on Thursday night and fans of the show are all saying the same thing about the series finale. The show’s viewers have been praising the heartwarming show, saying that the reboot is even better than the 1978 original. One person wrote: "Fantastic revamp of an all-time classic programme. Even better than the original. Let's hope there is a series three on the horizon," while another added: "The best drama on TV. Wonderful setting. We all know the back story but this adaptation is #simplythebest."

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO