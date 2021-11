With just days to go in the 2021 campaign, Franklin County Area United Way officials are confident that donations will continue to pour in ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline. “I am both anxious and optimistic that we will reach our goal,” said Mary Shofner, United Way president and co-chair of this year’s campaign. The campaign has raised just over 40 percent of its $1.05 million fundraising goal.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO