Las Vegas, NV

Police reform is just the start

By Darryl Cornelius, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 8 days ago

The nature of a police officer’s job involves risk. But too often when one feels threatened, he or she shoots first and asks questions later. This has resulted in numerous unwarranted deaths, particularly for Black people and other minorities. In addition, more than half of the deaths resulting from police...

lasvegassun.com

Santa Cruz Sentinel

Report on police reforms filed by Watsonville City Council

WATONVILLE — The Watsonville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to accept and file a Policing and Social Equity Ad Hoc Committee report that lined out recommendations for the city, and the Watsonville Police Department to act on to increase equity, justice and safety. The 18-person committee consisting of City...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Persistent bias shows police can't reform themselves

Like many Minneapolis voters, I have been thinking a lot about City Question 2, the proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that would include mental health professionals and social workers in addition to armed police. We've heard promises of reform from Chief Medaria...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newsitem.com

Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Obet was behaving erratically and in mental distress in 2017 when Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson ordered his police dog to attack and then shot Obet in the torso. Obet fell to the ground and Nelson fired again, fatally shooting Obet in the head. Police said the officer's life was in danger because Obet was high on drugs and had a knife. The city later reached a settlement of $1.25 million with Obet’s family.
AUBURN, PA
wjct.org

Police reform effort comes to abrupt halt

Safer Together, a group meant to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Jacksonville community, has met an unceremonious end. City Council President Sam Newby terminated the city's police reform task force abruptly Wednesday, shocking the committee's chair, Councilwoman Joyce Morgan, and community activists who vowed to protest when City Council meets Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dailytitan.com

California police reform bills are a step in the right direction

Prior to September, California was one of five states that did not have a law that punished fired police officers for misconduct. Without a strict law in place, incompetent police officers would be rehired with welcoming arms at another police department. The oversight on law enforcement changed when Gov. Gavin...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thereminder.com

PACE team gives update on Police Reform Legislation

SOUTH HADLEY – In an effort to keep citizens engaged and informed, the South Hadley Police Department’s (SHPD) Police Access and Community Engagement (PACE) team hosted a forum about the Police Reform Legislation. The team consists of Chief Jennifer Gundersen, Officers Cynthia Boyle, Jeff Goulet, Junior Swaby, Mark Baran and...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Police reform and City Question 2: Reject the false choice

A public debate, and legal challenges, have been raging around City Question 2 — the "public safety question," which asks voters if they want to amend the Minneapolis city charter to remove the requirement to have a Police Department and create a Department of Public Safety. If Question 2 is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Slate

Colorado Enacted a Major Police Reform Last Year

Over the past few years of racial and criminal justice protests, you may have heard something about “qualified immunity.” This concept isn’t a law; it’s a legal interpretation from the judicial system. Qualified immunity says that government workers doing their jobs can’t be held financially accountable, most of the time, when something goes wrong. The result is that when regular people try to sue cops who hurt them, those two words become a justification for their claims going unanswered. Kimberly Kindy, national investigative reporter at the Washington Post, thinks that the way people think about qualified immunity started to change when a few extreme cases attracted national attention, involving public officials stealing from and sexually assaulting people and getting qualified immunity. There’s even a case where one officer warned others that a mentally ill man shouldn’t be tased because he’d doused himself with gasoline. The cops fired their tasers anyway, the man died, and the officers were granted immunity. These cases led to more people learning about qualified immunity and speaking up about it, yet the idea has gone nowhere on a major legislative level. When Congress tried to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, talks broke down when politicians started talking about ending qualified immunity, and the bill was scuttled. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kindy to find out why qualified immunity is hard to end—and what happens when a local government ends it anyway. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
COLORADO STATE
dailyeasternnews.com

Panel to discuss police brutality, criminal justice reform

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated is collaborating with Eastern’s Criminal Justice Club to host a panel discussion called “Who’s Protecting Us?”. The panel, which is a “discussion on the effects of police brutality, corruption and more,” will take place on Thursday evening at 7:06 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the MLK Jr. Union.
CHARLESTON, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland voters divided on police reform amendment

CLEVELAND — A police reform initiative is dividing voters in Cleveland. Activism has been a passion for Latonya Goldsby after her cousin, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, was killed in a police shooting. His death made national headlines. “We were there during his birthdays, holidays and things like that, went to see...
CLEVELAND, OH
13 WHAM

Police blame bail reform for shoplifting outbreak

Gates, NY (WHAM) - Local police are frustrated. Business owners are angry and concerned. Shoplifting, they say, has become a much bigger problem. Some thieves are taking it to a whole new level, and it's shocking even to veteran members of law enforcement. "It is literally open season on the...
GATES, NY
Kokomo Perspective

ACLU: Maryland police reform moving 'in the right direction'

(The Center Square) – The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability is still pushing for more progress on five critical issues it is advocating for within the state, a public policy advocate said, as new police accountability reforms take effect. The coalition is backed by more than 90 organizations...
MARYLAND STATE

