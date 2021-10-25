LIVE RADAR: Big storm system heading to Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — 7:15 p.m. update: Storms are moving out of the area now.

We’re watching a big storm system moving through southern California now, and will be closer to Florida by Thursday. This system will bring likely rain and a threat for heavy to severe storms on Thursday.

See our previous story below:

Showers and storms will make their way through Central Florida through the morning hours.

Most of the heavier storms will stay in the Marion County area.

Central Floridians can expect to see showers and storms pop up until lunch time.

There’s a 40% chance of rain.

Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, a cold front will move through by the end of the week.

Temperatures for Halloween will be in the 70s.

