If you follow Formula 1 or the highest levels of European soccer, you’ve probably heard the phrase “sportswashing” a lot in recent years. It’s come up with the recent sale of Newcastle United as well as the addition of Qatar to the Formula 1 race calendar. The idea behind it, essentially, is that of a repressive nation using the ownership of a sports team or the hosting of a high-profile athletic event as a way to gloss over some of the less pleasant parts of the current regime.

