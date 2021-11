Election Day in the Virginia governor’s race is on Tuesday, and the contest could not be closer. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe is still slightly favored to win and Democrats have banked more early votes, the polls have not been moving in their direction. Although it’s historically normal in Virginia for the governor’s race to tilt against the party that won the presidency, it’s a worrying place to be for a party that believed Virginia had turned blue for good. The race will almost certainly come to down to turnout—a battle for mobilization between somewhat dispirited Democrats and conspiracy-addled Republicans.

