Apple just unveiled the third-generation AirPods during its Unleased event. The completely wireless earbuds had been rumored to receive an update for nearly a year now. The new AirPods look more like AirPods Pro and work with Apple's Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos features to add a 3D-like effect to supported Apple Music albums and supported videos in services like Netflix and Disney Plus. Even though the new AirPods borrowed some of their design from the AirPods Pro, they lack removable tips and take a one-size-fits-all approach like the previous generation AirPods have.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO