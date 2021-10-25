CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele Roberts: Radio 1 Host Flooded With Support After Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

By Aneira Davies
Tyla
Tyla
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Radio 1 DJ has been inundated with support after announcing she'd been diagnosed with bowel cancer. Radio 1's Adele Roberts, who presents the Weekend Breakfast show, shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, writing: "brb" with a thumbs-up emoji. The presenter added: "Ok, there's no easy way to...

www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adele Roberts: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Adele Roberts has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The BBC Radio 1 presenter took to Instagram last night to share her diagnosis and explain that she is undergoing surgery to remove the tumour. The 42-year-old said in her post: “For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion. Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious. So I went just in case. I didn’t think anything of it at...
WEIGHT LOSS
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Pioneer Kangol Kid Fighting For His Life After Stage 4 Colon Cancer Diagnosis

U.T.F.O. legend Kangol Kid is in the fight of his life after receiving a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in February. As Kangol explained in a recent Instagram post, his situation has grown increasingly dire over the last few months. On Wednesday (October 27), Kangol revealed he’d been hospitalized and would undergo surgery the following day.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg James
Person
Adele Roberts
Person
Adele
Person
Jessie Ware
Person
Aled Jones
news9.com

Longtime Tulsa Talk Radio Host Pat Campbell Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Tulsa radio personality Pat Campbell died Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer. Campbell joined Talk Radio 1170 back in 2008. As a conservative talk show host, he quickly gained a loyal following in Green Country and made a number of appearances on Fox & Friends, The O'Reilly Factor, and Tucker Carlson. He joined the Griffin Communications family in June 2018 when the company bought the radio station. Campbell was named one of Talkers Magazine's "Most Influential Talk Show Hosts" 5 times.
TULSA, OK
The Hollywood Reporter

Bryan Adams Exits Tina Turner Rock Hall Tribute After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams made a last-minute exit from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Adams, who was expected to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, confirmed to Billboard that the Canadian-born rocker had tested positive and is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.” No other details were available about when Adams — who originally duetted with Turner on the 1985 single — was diagnosed or when he dropped out of the show. Keith Urban took Adams’ place in the performance segment, which also included Mickey Guyton singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera, in a Turner T-shirt, delivering “Nutbush City Limits.” Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for portraying Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, inducted Turner, who accepted via a short video from her current residence in Sweden. It was Turner’s second induction into the Rock Hall. She also entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. The Rock Hall inductions were filmed by HBO and will be aired starting Nov. 20. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowel Cancer#Digestion#Radio 1
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Stopped Sleeping With His Tigers, And It Totally Checks Out

Mike Tyson is considered one of the most dominant professional boxers of all time, but that’s not the only thing he’s known for in the mainstream. Tyson has also been the proud owner of tigers, and while he was close to his animals, he introduced boundaries with his pets over time. For example, the fighter recently explained why tigers used to sleep in his bed, but he had to put an end to it for the most understandable reason possible.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy