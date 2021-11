Op-Ed by Stephen Wahrhaftig, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chester County. The Libertarian Party of Chester County is running candidates in several municipalities this year. Finding candidates can be a challenge for us, since Libertarians, by nature, do not want to be politicians and tend to avoid positions of power. This is because we believe that the average citizen is capable of self-regulation and does not need a politician to tell them how to behave.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO