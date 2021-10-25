Mazda CX-3 Production For Europe Ending In December

It's pretty much safe to say there's nothing mini about the new Countryman as our spies have caught a prototype of the third generation looking quite large. We're getting the impression of a legitimate compact crossover regardless if we're talking about length, width, or height. The reason being Mini is twinning the all-new model with the upcoming BMW X1, with the duo to be assembled in Leipzig at the first factory to build both a BMW and a Mini.

