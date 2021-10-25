CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda CX-3 Production For Europe Ending In December

By Adrian Padeanu
 8 days ago
[UPDATE] Mazda Germany has confirmed in a phone call with Motor1.com that production of the CX-3 for the European market will be terminated at the end of the year. It will continue for other markets. It was back in May when Mazda bid adieu to the CX-3 in the...

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

